Margot Robbie Had One Request to Star in ‘Barbie’ Movie

Margot Robbie didn’t set out to become Barbie.

When the Barbie movie fell into the lap of the Birds of Prey actress’ production company, originally, all Margot Robbie wanted to do was head up the production and ensure it got made.

When she hired director Greta Gerwig to write and helm the film, Robbie didn’t realize that Gerwig had already made the assumption that she would be playing Barbie herself – but she did, and so did everybody else involved.

Related: The Real Reason Amy Schumer Exited ‘Barbie’

“This is going to sound stupid, but I really didn’t even think about playing Barbie until years into developing the project,” she said last month, as the press campaign for the upcoming summer blockbuster began to pick up.

However, once it was brought up, it didn’t take too much convincing to show Robbie that she would be perfect for the role of Malibu Barbie, the film’s main Barbie doll: The blonde hair, the perky smile, the fierce, distinctly feminine confidence; she’s the complete package.

Barbie’s Dreamhouse is Margot Robbie’s Dream House Too

Related: The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Playlist on Spotify is Longer Than the Movie

For her part, though, Margot Robbie had one request to make of Greta Gerwig, and it had to do with the Barbie Dreamhouse she’d be living in at the beginning of the movie:

“It was the first thing I said to Greta when we first sat down and talked about the movie. ‘I’ll follow your vision. Whatever you want this Barbie movie to be, let’s do that. Except I just have one favor. Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool? Because that is my goal in life.’”

So she got it – as anyone who’s seen the main Barbie trailer will know, Malibu Barbie’s dreamhouse fits Margot Robbie’s exact specifications, right down to the hot pink slide.

The ‘Barbie’ Movie Sets Are World-Altering

Related: Ryan Gosling Crashed a Barbie-Only Sleepover In The Most Hilarious Way

In general, as a producer, Robbie was incredibly impressed with the sets. As she told The Kelly Clarkson Show:

Coming into this movie, that was such a priority — the sets. And then getting to see them be built right in front of us and they were just huge real-life versions of the Dreamhouse. It was so amazing and so beautiful.

These are the same sets that were built to such a painstaking amount of detail and dedication to that they caused an international shortage of pink paint – but clearly it was worth it.

You’ll be able to see the Dreamhouse and judge for yourself soon – Barbie will finally land in theaters on July 21.

What would your Barbie Dreamhouse look like? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.