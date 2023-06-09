The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Playlist on Spotify is Longer Than the Movie

Attention all Barbies and Kens (and Alans): The Barbie movie’s soundtrack is now officially available on Spotify.

Also, it’s three hours long.

Yes, that’s right – the official Barbie soundtrack is longer than the actual movie, which will definitely have a runtime shorter than Matt Reeves’ The Batman.

This could mean one of two things: Either they added some songs to the playlist that won’t actually be in the movie just to ~enhance the vibes,~ or they are going to be listening to a lot of little song snippets in the movie.

Most likely, though, a little of both is true.

What Songs Will Be in the ‘Barbie’ Movie?

Related: Ryan Gosling Crashed a Barbie-Only Sleepover In The Most Hilarious Way

We already know from the trailers that “Closer to Fine” by the Indigo Girls will feature briefly – or rather, a cover of it, sung by Barbie and Ken before their car flips over.

We also know Dua Lipa’s music will be heavily featured in the film; for starters, she’s playing Mermaid Barbie, so suspicions that she would have more than one song were already high – and now we have a playlist that has more of her songs than any other artist.

Her new song for the film is called “Dance the Night,” and it is the lead song on the playlist. Two other Barbie soundtrack originals heading it off are “Angel” by PinkPantheress, and “WATATI” by KAROL G feat. Aldo Ranks.

Other artists featured heavily on the playlist include Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Charli XCX, Ava Max, Melanie Martinez, and Ice Spice. Fans may also be excited to learn that Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” is also present, as is a song by Ava Max called “Not Your Barbie Girl.”

“California Gurls” by Katy Perry, “Material Girl” by Madonna, “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus, and “abcdefu” by recent Taylor Swift opener GAYLE, are some other noteworthy features.

Oh yeah, and speaking of Taylor Swift…

Which Taylor Swift Songs Are on the Barbie Soundtrack?

Related: Margot Robbie Never Wanted To Play Barbie – She Just Wanted To Make ‘Barbie’

The lyrics of Taylor Swift’s Midnights, the Til Dawn Edition exclusive song “Hits Different” made it very obvious that it would probably feature in the Barbie movie in some capacity – especially when she performed it live at one of her Chicago concerts only last week.

She literally says at one point:

“I used to switch out these Kens / I’d just ghost.”

This refers to thinking of men or boyfriends like accessories or playthings, something both Swift and Barbie have been accused of – and, according to avid Ken-defender Ryan Gosling, the exact theme of his character’s whole arc in the film.

Therefore it should come as a surprise to no one that “Hits Different” is, in fact, the eighth song on the 63 song playlist.

However, it was also rumored that there would be another Taylor Swift song on the Barbie soundtrack – and now we can confirm that the rumors are true.

If you scroll down the Barbie Soundtrack playlist on Spotify to song number 49, you’ll find one of Swift’s biggest hits from Midnights: The sympathetic, self-deprecating bop that is “Anti-Hero.”

Related: Margot Robbie Wants to Unsexualize the Barbie Doll

This makes sense in the context of what we know about the movie: It was either going to be this or “You’re On Your Own, Kid.” What Barbie is going through in the film is very similar to what Taylor describes in both songs: The feeling of being lost, of growing up too fast and suddenly feeling like you’re a little kid in a grown-up’s body doing everything all wrong.

“I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser…”

We’re guessing that “Anti-Hero” will probably be featured sometime around the point where Barbie ends up in jail, or at some other point where she’s getting down on herself. (We’ve all been there, girl.)

We’ll have to wait a little while to know for sure, though: Barbie the movie is coming to theaters July 21.

What’s your favorite song on the Barbie soundtrack playlist? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments.