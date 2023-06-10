The Real Reason Amy Schumer Exited ‘Barbie’

Barbie (2023) is set to hit theaters next month. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, it looks like the movie is going to be as fun, and pink, as audiences want it to be. But according to comedian Amy Schumer, that wasn’t always the case.

Related: The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Playlist on Spotify is Longer Than the Movie

Barbie is looking to be one of the most exciting movies of the summer. Directed by Greta Gerwig and written by Gerwig and her partner Noah Baumbach, Barbie stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, and Will Ferrell.

While many people are excited about the upcoming film starring America’s favorite doll, it didn’t always look like this. Originally, the film had Juno (2007) writer Diabolo Cody attached to the screenplay and comedian Amy Schumer set to star. However, Amy Schumer left in the middle of negotiations, citing “scheduling conflicts.” But in a recent interview, Schumer revealed that wasn’t the real reason.

Amy Schumer Didn’t Think ‘Barbie’ Was Feminist Enough

In an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Amy Schumer revealed during the “Plead the Fifth” segment why she exited the original plans for the Barbie movie.

“They said I was too thin,” the Trainwreck (2015) star joked before continuing.

“I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it looks awesome. I think we said it was scheduling conflicts. That’s what we said. But it really was just like, creative differences. But there’s a new team behind it, and it looks like it’s very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing this movie.”

Related: The ‘Barbie’ Movie Will Explore Loss of Innocence, Forced Sexualization

After Cohen asked if it didn’t feel feminist enough, Schumer responded with an affirmative, “Yes. Yeah.”

While it would have been interesting to see the version that Diabolo Cody and Amy Schumer cooked up, what audiences have now with Great Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Ryan Gosling already looks incredible. July 21 can’t come soon enough.

Do you think Barbie would have been better off with Amy Schumer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!