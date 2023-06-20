‘Barbie’ Advanced Screening Tickets Are Selling Out Like a Taylor Swift Concert

About an hour ago, at 3:30 p.m. EST, Warner Bros. announced across their social channels that the summer’s most anticipated blockbuster was already releasing tickets for special preview showings to the public. That’s right, folks: Barbie Advanced Screening tickets are now available online.

No sooner had they let that news fly than the frenzy began.

Nothing big planned… just a giant blowout party with all the Barbies, and planned choreography, and a bespoke song. 😉💕Get your tickets to the #BarbieTheMovie early access screenings NOW: https://t.co/h9sL6btg02 pic.twitter.com/dYByQRHpwn — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) June 20, 2023

Related: The ‘Barbie’ Soundtrack Playlist on Spotify is Longer Than the Movie

Warner Bros. promised fans a “giant blowout party” to celebrate the release of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film, produced by Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. The “party” will be a series of parties happening in movie theaters worldwide on July 19, where Barbie will play to the general public for the first time at 7 p.m.

The Most Anticipated New Movie of the Summer

Related: Margot Robbie Had One Request to Star in ‘Barbie’ Movie

The film has been in development for several years, going through many scrapped iterations – including one starring Amy Schumer – before it landed in the lap of Margot Robbie and her production company, LuckyChap, and found its home.

Anticipation for the movie has only built as they slowly released trailers, showing the audience how far they went to show they cared about everyone’s favorite fashion doll. Interviews given by the cast and crew have also increased the hype for the same reason; if one thing is clear about the Barbie movie, everyone involved gave it their all.

Fans are planning to give just as much back when they go – already, social media conversations are cropping up about what people will wear to the movie when they go to see it and how they will celebrate afterward.

Some theaters are going all out, too: Several fans online noted that their theaters were doing something special at their screening, like handing out glasses of complimentary champagne to Guests over 21.

If you want Barbie advanced screening tickets, you’ll have to act fast because early access to Barbie is a very hot commodity.

‘Barbie’ Advanced Screening Tickets Are Selling Out Faster Than Fans Can Click

Related: Ryan Gosling Crashed a Barbie-Only Sleepover In The Most Hilarious Way

Theaters worldwide, from Miami to Melbourne, are already selling out – Brooklyn’s Alamo Drafthouse Cinema was nearly sold out by 4:00 p.m., just half an hour after Warner Brothers announced the screenings.

(This author would like to clarify: The theater was literally selling out under my nose as I tried to buy tickets. I had to switch to a theater in Manhattan, which only had one row left when I landed on the page.)

If you’re reading this and live in a major city like New York, it may already be too late for you, but there is still some hope if you go by yourself or don’t mind sitting separately from your group. If you live in a smaller city still with showings, act fast because they may be gone by the end of the day or early tomorrow.

This shows that Barbie is undoubtedly going to be one of the biggest films of the summer, and probably the whole year. If you don’t manage to get tickets to a Barbie advanced screening, you at least know how quick you have to be to get tickets to opening night when they become available.

Barbie opens in theaters everywhere on July 21.

Are you trying to get Barbie advanced screening tickets? Did you succeed? Did you have a hard time? Inside the Magic would love to get more perspective on the experience – leave us a comment below!