Disney World Chairman Acknowledges Parks Pricing Issues

Whether you are going to Disney World or Shanghai Disney Resort, the biggest hurdle for any Guest is the pricing. Fortunately, Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro seems to be aware of that.

It is well-known that if you go to any Theme Park, it will be expensive. However, this is especially true about Disney Parks. It genuinely feels like you have to give an arm and a leg just to spend one day at Walt Disney World Resort. It doesn’t matter if you’re visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios; you’ll drop a pretty penny to get in.

This has especially been a problem recently due to the COVID pandemic and massive inflation. Fortunately, the Walt Disney Company seems more aware of that than ever because Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro recognizes it as the company’s number one issue.

Pricing at Disney World and Other Parks is a “Balancing Act”

In an interview with The Points Guy, Josh D’Amaro acknowledged the issue with pricing at a Disney Park. “I’ll repeat the same thing I said before: We don’t always get it right.” However, he also quickly recognized the difficulty in getting it right.

“It’s a balancing act,” says D’Amaro, “If the price is too low, lines will be unbearable, souring the experience for all. But if it is too high, the parks become inaccessible for a large share of the population.”

He also mentioned that a wider price range leads to different experiences, making specific trips memorable. ” I want to make sure there are as many choices presented to you as simply as they can be. You could stay at a Value Resort if you choose to, or you could stay at the Grand Floridian or the Grand Californian if you’d like to,”

This naturally led to D’Amaro addressing what many consider the biggest blunder in recent Disney history, the Star Wars: Galactic Star Cruiser Hotel. However, he doesn’t see the soon-to-be-closed hotel as a failure. “I know not everything’s going to work. What did work, though, is we took creativity and storytelling to a completely new level, to a level that had never existed before. …It didn’t work commercially. And so, when we realized that, you just make a call and move on.”

In that sense, Josh D’Amaro is entirely correct. These things aren’t so much failures as they are lessons learned. Hopefully, Guests will soon have access to a more affordable Disney Park that everyone can enjoy without getting overwhelmed by the crowds.

Do you think Disney’most significant issue is the pricing? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!