In the world of media, life is hit and miss, and much to the dismay of Star Wars fans, that Disney hotel was a bust. The good news? Learning, growing, and innovating are key parts of any quality getaway. Perhaps it’s the force taking plans to the next level, but the new Disney hotel in Anaheim is certainly keeping travelers on their toes.

Of course, whenever fandoms clash, there is bound to be some debate as to the decision. While Star Wars enthusiasts are devastated, Pixar fans are in for a treat. Disney announced the opening schedule for Pixar Place Hotel, slated for late 2023. This replacement comes as the Palisade Park transition moves in a new direction, with Inside Out features, a Finding Nemo waterpark, and adorable designs, the new Disney hotel is already creating a buzz.

Why did Star Wars theme not stick? That’s a question leaving guests to ponder after the closure of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, the hotel in Disney’s Holiday Studios. The final day of its land-bound intergalactic operations is September 30, but it’s no longer taking bookings. Once a two-night adventure through the cosmos, Now a new Disney hotel takes its place. With a design like a ship, visitors once boarded a launch pod before engaging in a secret mission and a visit to planet Batuu.

That hotel is Pixar Place, taking over the Paradise Pier Hotel near California Adventure. So why Pixar? It’s proven to be a favorite across the United States, especially on the west coast. Whatever the reasoning, the plans unfold before visitors’ eyes as the resort remains open during the conversion.

When it is complete, the new Disney hotel is slated to be a festive, family-friendly attraction. Featuring a Finding Nemo waterpark with a massive slide, Inside Out, and Toy Story artwork and props, it’s already resonating with visitors. So, it might be a change for some Star Wars enthusiasts, but change means opportunity. In the immortal words of Shmi Skywalker, “You can’t stop the change, any more than you can stop the suns from setting.”

So, where do you stand on the Star Wars versus Pixar debacle? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts on the new Disney hotel plans in the comments below!