Fresh New Concept Art and Details Released by Disney for New Pixar Resort

Pixar fans rejoice that a brand new Disneyland Resort is coming to a theme Park near you as Disney unveils further information and concept art detailing the new Pxiar-themed Resort soon.

Fresh New Pixar-Themed Resort Coming to Disneyland

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel is being rethemed and reimagined into a Pixar Hotel called “Pixar Place Hotel” at Disneyland Resort.

The brand-new Resort will offer some great new things for Guests of all ages to enjoy. The 15-story high-rise hotel will overlook Disney California Adventure Park.

The Resort is set to open sometime this winter, as Disneyland has not officially announced an opening date.

When the Resort is completed, it will be the only operating Pixar-themed hotel in the country!

Click the image above to be taken to the article detailing all the new information you need and want to learn about this fantastic new Resort coming soon to Disneyland Resort.

Check out some of the concept photos below:

Here’s some information for you to go through and read about:

Guests will be greeted by the Pixar Lamp playfully balancing atop its ball.

There will also be an all-new water play area for kids to enjoy with their families.

A “famplaysplay court” will be added with activities inspired by Pixar’s famous short films.

The pool area will be ideal for families and Guests to enjoy Disneyland Park fireworks.

Guests staying at the new Resort will get a special entrance into Disney California Adventure Park.

New breakfast, lunch, and dinner options will be available within the Resort’s food court section. The Pixar films will likely inspire the food.

Eventually, a new “concierge lounge” will be added to the hotel for Guests to enThis this is all the information I could grab as news of this brand-new Resort just broke minutes ago.

How excited are you about this new interactive Resort to Disneyland Resort soon?