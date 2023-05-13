Newly Reimagined Land Inside Disney World Opens Earlier Than Expected

It’s been a few years since we’ve seen some of our favorite Pixar friends in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando. The newly reimagined Pixar Place conducted a soft opening today where Guests could finally see beyond those sad, brown walls.

Say Hello to the New Pixar Place Inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Just a little far from Toy Story land, you’ll find Pixar Place, your one-stop designated area for Pixar character meet-n-greets, snacks, and more.

Get ready dahling! 💥 The Edna Mode Experience returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 14 as part of a reimagined Pixar Place, where you’ll also encounter Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and Sulley from “Monsters, Inc." pic.twitter.com/tjvMqZXZPv — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 25, 2023

DisneyParks on Twitter announced that the newly reimagined land would be opening back up on May 14, which is tomorrow.

But Twitter and social media fans are reporting that the new Pixar Land has opened ahead of schedule, as Disney is letting Guests to the land a whole day earlier than expected.

Mick. E on Twitter confirmed this “soft opening” via his account about an hour ago. Fans and Guests have been waiting patiently, ever since the land closed down, to once again be able to say hello to their favorite Pixar characters.

Pixar Land Has Been Gone for a While Now, but It’s Good to See It Again!

Pixar Place has been closed for quite some time now, going on several years.

Once COVID struck Central Florida, the land and the entire WDW closed until things worsened.

Even before the opening of the newly reimagined Pixar Place, fans have been calling it a dead space. The Guests have been calling for Disney to add some of its magic to the area for a long time, even before the first initial closure of the land.

Right now, the most extensive character meet-n-greet in this area seems to be Edna Mode from the Incredibles film franchise.

With Toy Story landing right next door, it seems Disney is listening to its fanbase and creating an entire Pixar-themed space for families to come and enjoy.

Tomorrow is the official opening of this newly reimagined land; I’m sure plenty of Guests from around the world will be pouring in to see what’s new and finally meet their beloved Pixar characters in person again.

