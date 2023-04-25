Reimagined Land Opening at Hollywood Studios

Even more character meet-and-greets are returning to Walt Disney World. In fact, we’re even going to see some new friends!

The area just adjacent to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World was once home to Pixar Place. Before Toy Story Land, it served as the entrance to Toy Story Midway Mania, as well as the home for a Woody and Buzz Lightyear meet and greet.

When construction on Toy Story Land was completed, and Woody & Buzz took up in Andy’s backyard, the area was transformed into a Municiberg City Block from the hit film The Incredibles (2004). While the area was small, it was home to a meet-and-greet with Edna Mode, a snack stand where you could purchase the beloved Jack-Jack’s Num Num Cookies and occasionally spot a superhero like Mr. and Mrs. Incredible or Frozone.

However, the area closed down with the rest of the Park during the pandemic closures, and even though the Parks have been open for nearly three years since, this area has been totally devoid of any attractions, characters, or activities and even closed its gates. However, today, Disney made an exciting announcement.

Get ready dahling! 💥 The Edna Mode Experience returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 14 as part of a reimagined Pixar Place, where you’ll also encounter Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” pic.twitter.com/tjvMqZXZPv — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) April 25, 2023

Yes, the tinkering of tools Guests heard while passing by Pixar Place was real! A reimagined Pixar Place will make it’s triumphant to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 14. According to Disney, it will be home to meet-and-greets for Edna Mode, Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible, and Sulley from Monsters, Inc (2001). With the adjacent Toy Story Land, it appears as if that entire section of the Park is turning into an entirely Pixar-themed land.

Disney has yet to reveal what else will return in the reimagined Pixar Place or the nature of the meet-and-greets, although they did share a photo of Edna Mode, so we can assume it likely won’t be the live-action version of the characters that appeared recently on Disney Cruise Line.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for more updates on this reimagined area!