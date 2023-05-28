As Disney makes a shocking theme park hotel announcement, the news leaves Pixar fans scrambling. This is especially true for those booking a vacation at the new hotel. The build-up for the conversion of the Paradise Pier Hotel to the new Pixar-themed hotel was originally announced in 2022. It’s already drawing huge amounts of interest from fans of classics like Toy Story and modern tales like Inside Out.

The teasers just keep coming, showing the progression of the lobby and the “Finding Nemo” inspired waterpark. But even with the pics of the developing hotel, no one saw this twist coming. According to the Los Angeles Times, officials say Pixar Place is slated to open in the winter of 2023, but other sources suggest that there might be more of a wait, even extending into 2024. The anticipation continues to grow after Disney makes a shocking hotel announcement that reveals in-depth plans. These beauties show real potential for this magical new getaway.

The plan remains the same: Pixar Place Hotel will be the only purely Pixar-based hotel in the country. During the fall, Disney plans to unveil the Great Maple restaurant. Its focus on classic Americana food options like Soda Pop-Braised Baby Back Ribs and various drinks makes it ideal for parents to kick back and relax. Now that the official opening nears, it leaves Pixar fans scrambling to book the perfect time for a truly Pixar trip.

While Paradise Pier Hotel remains open throughout the changes, excitement is building for attractions like the splash park rolling out during the summer of 2023. With fireworks to cap off every evening and all the Pixar classics any Disney enthusiast could want, it’s just a matter of booking the right time for a family getaway. Since Disney made a shocking twist in the schedule, the announcement leaves fans scrambling to find a spot.

These new updates suggest that the changes are coming sooner rather than later. And you know what that means: a perfect winter getaway opportunity and a chance to see the final product of Pixar Place Hotel.

What do you think about this exciting Pixar news? Ready for a trip? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!