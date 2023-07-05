Attempted Theft, Chaotic Crowds Drive Guests Away From Disney Park

Two Disneyland Paris Guests recently had a not-so-magical ending to their vacation thanks to multiple cases of attempted theft and dangerous crowds.

Whether it’s Disneyland, Disney World, or one of the other Disney Parks dotted across the globe, a Disney vacation is supposed to serve as your escape from the real world into a land where your biggest concern is making your Lightning Lane reservation or trying to reasonably limit your intake of complex carbohydrates.

However, like anywhere in the world, it takes people to make this dream a reality – and while Cast Members do their very best to pixie dust every Guest’s day, sometimes it’s other Guests that sap the magic from your Disney experience.

Two Guests at Disneyland Paris recently experienced this for themselves. Visiting Disneyland Park on Monday (July 3), Reddit user Next-Leather-6623 explained that they and their girlfriend were forced to leave before watching the fireworks due to the behavior of other Guests.

“Visited Disneyland Paris today with my girlfriend,” they wrote. “She has EDS [Ehlers-Danlos syndromes] but pulled through like a trooper. However, when it was time for the closing lights how and fireworks, she was in immense pain and had to lean on me for support.”

While the pair managed to scout out a spot for the fireworks at 10.15 p.m., the area soon became overrun by other Guests. That was when things took a downturn. “At 22:30, the place was jam-packed with people. No biggie, it was just like a concert. That’s when a lot of people decided their place wasn’t good enough and started pushing forward.”

The Guest managed to tolerate the pushing for ten minutes, but “after two persons trying to pickpocket [them] and getting shoved a dozen times” they “didn’t feel safe anymore and decided to leave.”

They theorized that part of the chaos was down to the fact that this was the Park’s first fireworks show after canceling nighttime performances for two days straight due to the current unrest in France. Regardless of the reason, however, it’s down to Disney to ensure the safety of Disneyland Paris Guests – and in this instance, they failed.

Considering that Inside the Magic has covered multiple thefts – both attempted and successful – in recent months, this isn’t an isolated incident. Across the Atlantic, at Disneyland Resort, Guests have reported multiple instances of items being stolen in the Parks. There have also been other cases of Guests feeling unsafe due to crowd control, with one Parkgoer describing an incident at EPCOT where a “serious safety issue” occurred while evacuating Cosmic Rewind.

Have you ever felt unsafe in a Disney Park? Let us know in the comments!