Lightning Lane Has A Major Problem

Disney Guests have had issues with the Lightning Lane system almost since it was first announced. In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, Disney announced the roll out of their Genie+ system and the end of FastPass as Guests knew it.

Now, Guests must pay to use Genie+ along with individual Lightning Lanes, something that has been widely unpopular but doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Currently, in order to book certain Lightning Lane passes or make virtual queue reservations, Guests must wake up at 7 a.m. each day in order to try and make the most of their day.

With Lightning Lane now being a paid-for service, they seem to be given more priority in ride queues versus those in the standby line, but there’s apparently still a major issue that hasn’t been resolved. Although most queues have one or two Lightning Lane check points, line jumping seems to be a recurring issue after a certain point.

A recent Reddit post called out Disneyland Lightning Lane queues for not having more than one checkpoint, stating that the poster has seen tons of people cutting and jumping lines after the initial checkpoint. While some of the bigger, “E-ticket” rides may have Cast Members or a second check point placed along the line, not every attraction does, allowing for more people to try and cut.

As one comment points out, this may be something Disney starts to crack down on considering the amount of money the Parks are losing by people line jumping instead of paying for the Lightning Lanes or Genie+ access. While the price for Genie+ and individual Lightning Lanes changes each day depending on the time of year and the actual day, it generates thousands of dollars of revenue for the Parks daily. Although a few people cutting the line may not seem like a big deal, it adds up over time.

While the Lightning Lane system is controversial on its own, people still pay to use the priority lines, and it’s understandable when Guests are upset at those choosing to jump the line and cut other people. With it slowly affecting sales and revenue, as well as other Guests’ experience, it’s possible the Parks may implement more scanners, check points, or Cast Members in order to discourage it from continuing to be a problem.

What do you think of the Lightning Lane issues? Share your thoughts or experiences in the comments below.