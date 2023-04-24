Disney World Guest Reports Hundreds of Dollars In Merchandise Stolen From Stroller

Walt Disney World Resort is The Most Magical Place on Earth, but it’s not immune to real-world problems. Violence and theft occur regularly at the Disney Parks, though the odds of crime impacting individual Guests remain low.

Reddit user u/R12356 learned the hard way when their family left personal belongings and souvenirs in their stroller while riding Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion at EPCOT.

“Just got off Ratatouille and found that everything had been stolen off our stroller from stroller parking,” the Guest recalled. “Luckily I have my wallet, car keys and phone. But all my kids souvenirs from the day, popcorn bucket, fan mister and diaper bag were all stolen.”

“If you’re the kind of person that goes to a Disney Park and steals things, you’re up there with the worst of society,” they wrote. “… You’re a terrible person. And you should stop going to the parks.”

The family immediately went to Guest Services, where Disney Cast Members told them to file a Lost & Found Claim or a police report. They remained determined not to let the incident spoil their children’s memories.

“Guest services was very unhelpful. They said we would need to talk to the police, nothing they could do,” the Guest explained. “But won’t let it ruin our trip. Rebuying all my kids souvenirs. Don’t want them to have a bad experience.”

Never leave any valuable belongings unattended while visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

