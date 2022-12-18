Thieves at Disney World Force Guests to Use New Alarm System

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place On Earth,” but that doesn’t mean that everyone who enters the Disney Parks has good intentions.

The vast majority of Disney Park Guests who visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are there to have a great time with their loved ones and make memories that last a lifetime.

While Guests take rides on iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Splash Mountain (while it’s still open only for a short time longer), Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, Peter Pan’s Flight and others, they’ve noticed an uptick of crime happening in the stroller parking sections.

Guests have reported their entire stroller being stolen, and others have reported special items– such as merchandise, beloved personal belongings, and much more– being snatched when they were not around.

The problem has apparently gotten so bad, as a matter of fact, that some Guests have taken some matters into their own hands.

User @travelagentwilliam shared a video on TikTok where we can see that one Guest elected to put an alarm on their stroller to avoid it being stolen.

Please don’t be this extra

While an alarm on a stroller might seem like a good idea, it should be noted that Disney Cast Members sometimes have to move strollers for operational purposes and this can make their job much harder. This is a part of Walt Disney World’s stroller policy.

More on the Walt Disney World Resort Stroller Policy

When families bring small children, Disney allows Guests to rent strollers at the Parks or Guests can bring their own strollers if they fit the Disney policy. Disney explains strollers larger than 31” (79 cm) in width and 52” (132cm) in length are not permitted. Also, stroller wagons are not allowed at Disney Parks.

If Guests need to rent a stroller, single strollers start at $15 daily. For multi-day (Length of Stay), strollers are $13. The single stroller is recommended for children 50 lbs. or less. For families needing to rent the double strollers, they recommended them for children 100 lbs. or less. The daily price is $31, or for multi-day (Length of Stay), the strollers are $27. Downtown Disney has a different policy in place about payment for stroller rental.

Disney’s stroller policy also includes that strollers are not allowed on escalators. Use of strollers is permitted on elevators and ramps, available at certain locations. While heading to Disney Parks strollers must be broken down or closed and children must be removed before entering the tram.

Two policies that Guests tend to not realize is that Disney asks Guests not to leave personal belongings in an unattended stroller. And that strollers may be moved by a Cast Member due to operational needs.

What do you think of this stroller alarm system the Disney Park Guest brought? Let us know in the comments!