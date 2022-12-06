Disney World’s Policy Not Kid-Friendly, Guests Say

Walt Disney World Resort is “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and Disney Cast Members try to make every Guest feel at home and have a magical time even when Guests are having a bad day.

When families bring small children, Disney allows Guests to rent strollers at the Parks or Guests can bring their own strollers if they fit the Disney policy. Disney explains strollers larger than 31” (79 cm) in width and 52” (132cm) in length are not permitted. Also, stroller wagons are not allowed at Disney Parks.

If Guests need to rent a stroller, single strollers start at $15 daily. For multi-day (Length of Stay), strollers are $13. The single stroller is recommended for children 50 lbs. or less. For families needing to rent the double strollers, they recommended them for children 100 lbs. or less. The daily price is $31, or for multi-day (Length of Stay), the strollers are $27.

Disney’s stroller policy also includes that strollers are not allowed on escalators. Use of strollers is permitted on elevators and ramps, available at certain locations. While heading to Disney Parks strollers must be broken down or closed and children must be removed before entering the tram.

Two policies that Guests tend to not realize is that Disney asks Guests not to leave personal belongings in an unattended stroller. And that strollers may be moved by a Cast Member due to operational needs.

On TikTok, one Disney Mom shows how she has to push her four children around the Parks without being able to use a wagon. You can see the video here:

Disney be like “Wagons are too big you can’t bring them” but let me cart my kids around in two giant strollers instead of a simple 4 seat wagon.#Disneyworld #disneyvacation #waltdisneyworld also everyone go tell Jake his camera skills are poo #dvc #wdw #disneywithkids #disneytoddlers #millenialoftiktok #letsgodisney #magickingdom

