Disney World Announces Splash Mountain Closure Date as Ride Begins to Crumble

Last week, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom would close on January 23, 2023, to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, its Princess and the Frog (2009) retheme.

Despite the #SaveSplashMountain campaign and even a petition, Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort will say goodbye to this iteration of the decades-old log flume ride. Princess Tiana is “almost there!”

As the final Guests board Splash Mountain, many have complained about frequent breakdowns and poorly-maintained animatronics. Keith Malloy (@keithrm1027) rode Splash Mountain soon after the January closure was announced and had a less-than-magical experience.

Malloy shared this photo on Instagram after getting stuck in a log jam early on in the ride. While jams are expected after the final drop as Guests exit Splash Mountain, these early jams are unusual. It’s unknown if they are indicative of a more significant issue.

Splash Mountain is operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Splash Mountain will soon close at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

