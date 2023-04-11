Guest Alleges Credit Card Theft Ring Operating at Walt Disney World

Many Guests leave the outside world at the door on a Disney Parks vacation. We’d all like to think we’re safest at Walt Disney World Resort – after all, it is “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Even so, the Central Florida Disney Park isn’t immune to crime and violence. A violent brawl in Magic Kingdom last summer left multiple people injured. In June, a Disney’s Animal Kingdom Guest was charged with battery, blaming the assault on the stress of his vacation. Numerous Guests have complained about belligerent, drunk behavior at EPCOT, a popular destination to “Drink Around the World.”

This week, a Walt Disney World Resort Guest alleged an ongoing scheme to steal credit card information at the Disney Parks. Reddit user u/allenhuffman noticed multiple fraudulent charges on their credit card after exclusively using it at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney Resort hotels.

“My credit card number got ‘acquired’ during a half day visit to Walt Disney World last week,” the Guest wrote. “On 4/6 I had attempts to use Door Dash on it, and a Boost Mobile charge.”

“The card only had ten transactions on it, and only a few were places I had to physically hand the card to a server (the others were all using ApplePay),” they continued. “While it could be a coincidence, it wasn’t a card I normally use.”

The Guest didn’t believe they got “skimmed” as their wallet is RFID blocking and wondered if something more significant is going on at the Disney Parks. “A quick bit of web searching shows posts like this for many years back, with some (hopefully exaggerating) saying they have something happen ‘every time’ they visit Orlando,” they wrote.

“If you hand your card to someone you don’t know and they walk away for some time, a simple click of a camera phone is the simplest way to get the number,” the Guest concluded. “I’d love to think it was some kind of high tech thing, and just happened to get that card and none of the others, but I’m guessing someone ordering Door Dash and charging up their prepaid phone may not be a high tech criminal.”

At the time of posting, the Guest had not received any response from Walt Disney World Resort.

Call your bank or cardholder if you notice strange activity on your credit card, no matter where you are.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.