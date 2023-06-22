Constant Theft Said to Be Ruining Disneyland

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth for once-in-a-lifetime visitors and locals alike. Thousands flock to the Southern California Disney Park each week, taking in the wonder of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney.

But some Guests feel the magic is draining. While a recent report blamed poor maintenance and declining Disney Cast Member attitudes, a popular Reddit post from u/macDLC suggests that Disney Parks fans feel unruly Guests are to blame for most negative Disneyland Resort experiences.

Calling it “stealing magic,” the Guest described incidents of poorly-behaved Guests ruining the experience for those around them. While not all are incidents of literal theft, many fans felt just as disappointed as they would have if their bag had been snatched.

“It seems to me that lately there have been even more people filming rides, talking over the pre-show on various rides, or just loudly explaining how things work in the Parks (like the young lady a few weeks ago telling her friends about [how] there is more than [one] Mickey),” the Guest wrote. “I’m usually there with my nieces who are young and it is a world of wonder for them, but I feel like some of the magic is being stolen from them. Don’t know if this has been anybody else’s experience.”

Dozens of commenters agreed and listed behavior they wish Disneyland Resort would ban. “I noticed that too when I went a few weeks ago,” u/Grand-Way9902 said. “…Someone had flash on for [the] entire Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean. But some stuff is the same, people reciting the Haunted Mansion monologue in the Stretching Room every day.” “The constant filming thing does bug me a lot too,” u/rikomatic agreed. “Just put down your phone and enjoy this experience, rather than document everything for some audience that doesn’t really care that much about your vacation.” Some said overcrowding makes it impossible to have a comparable experience to decades ago. “I think people (like myself) are just comparing it to what it [used] to be like 15 years ago,” said u/WatersofNazareth. “The Parks are now so overcrowded and times have changed for Disneyland. More people crammed into the mix and less funds going into maintaining the park is going to create this sense of magic loss. We lined up for the first ride of the day on Big Thunder last month and we noticed there was so much trash tucked under the trees in the line.” Others blamed societal trends post-pandemic, not just Disney Parks Guests. “The sense of entitlement nowadays and lack of awareness from the general population is an issue everywhere not just Disney,” u/PsychonautDad argued. Alert the nearest Disney Cast Member if you notice another Guest breaking Disneyland Resort rules.

Has anyone ever stolen the Disneyland magic for you? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.