Disney Guest Behavior “Getting Out Of Control,” Worrisome For Many

Walt Disney World Resort, known as the “most magical place on earth,” and Disneyland Resort, known as the “happiest place on earth,” welcome millions of Guests to the Disney Parks each year.

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, or Disney’s Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park or Disneyland California Adventure in Disneyland Resort– you’re sure to have an immersive experience that absolutely can be an experience you’ll never forget.

Though both locations are filled with magical moments, they have also been filled with many not-so-magical moments that have begun to grab the attention of many Disney Park Guests visiting.

Rise in Disney Park Guest Incidents, Including Fights

Many Disney Park Guests have noticed and begun to report an increase in fights and incidents since the Parks reopened during the pandemic.

Just in the past few months, we have seen quite a few fights break out in Disney, from Guests’ fist fighting on Main Street U.S.A. to obscenities being shouted at Cast Members in front of “it’s a small world”. Just in the last month, argument broke out at the exit of one of the four Disney World Parks.

A post shared on Reddit showed the incident unfold in the parking lot as one Guest attempted to start a fight with his Uber driver in front of his kids. You can see the video below.

Meathead leaving Disney World tries to start a fight with his Uber driver in front of his kids.

These type of incidents aren’t limited to Walt Disney World in Orlando, either.

Disneyland Guests just recently witnessed a brawl break out during the return of the popular nighttime spectacular Fantasmic!

As you can see in the Tweet below, a massive fight broke out and the fighting between two Guests was eventually broken up by Disney Cast Members who escorted them out of the Park.

Fighting is not allowed inside the Disney Parks or anywhere on Disney property. This kind of behavior can result in permanent bans from Disney and will, in many cases, end in arrests.

Line Jumping

It’s not just fighting that has seemingly increased in the Disney Parks, however.

Many Disney Guests have reported frustrations with seeing obvious line-jumping tactics.

User u/CrosbyOwnsOvie shared in a Reddit thread that they had experienced many times when one person from a large group pushes ahead and then the entire group cuts in line to catch up, rather than the one person coming back to be with their party.

There are some situations that are excusable, but some that are not. What I see, A LOT, is one family member running away from his group to get in line. Then I have to deal with 6-10 more people pushing past me to catch up. They always “have to get up there with my group!”, but why can’t the dolt that couldn’t wait for them to begin with go back to where THEY are? Just rude, entitled people.

A Disney Cast Member recently stood up to a group of 7-8 people who joined one person after they had waited.

According to the Guest, an attractions Cast Member stopped the group and asked how many of them were joining the one Guest who had waited. When they admitted it was 7-8 of them, the Cast Member reportedly said, “No, I have a problem with that,” and sent the group to the back of the standby queue.

Walt Disney World’s official rules and policy page reads:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines, or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

Breaking the Rules

In addition to line-cutting, there have been many more rules broken over the course of the last couple of years.

Many Disney Park Guests have noticed a concerning amount of rule-breaking happening, so much so that some have called the behavior “worrisome” and almost “out of control.”

One Disney Guest had this to say about the current rise of incidents and rudeness in the Disney Parks.

“This isn’t unique to Walt Disney World, unfortunately,” User U/pianomanzano said. “Seems that in the course of a lockdown and pandemic, people lost their manners as well. Had a lady repeatedly bang on the door of the companion bathroom in Fantasyland while me and my pregnant wife were changing our daughter’s diaper. We weren’t even in there for 5 minutes. She had the nerve to make some rude comments as we were leaving, and I lost it and yelled back at her for being completely unreasonable/rude to me, my pregnant wife, and daughter. I immediately felt bad and regretted doing so, not because of yelling at her, but because of all the kids around.”

Disney Guests have been spotted in areas that they are not permitted to be in, including reaching over the railings and touching things that are not meant to be touched. In addition, a couple of TikTok videos have gone viral after Disney Park Guest filmed themselves sticking their feet in the water on Splash Mountain and “it’s a small world,” which is obviously not just against the rules, but dangerous.

Disney World and Disneyland have a long list of rules Guests must follow unless they want to get kicked out of the Parks. Check out our ultimate list of everything you need to know here. More on Walt Disney World’s rules are below:

These are activities to actions that are not prohibited while in the Walt Disney World Resort. These include the following:

The sale of goods or services, or the display of goods or services

The distribution of printed or recorded materials of any kind

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede operations of the Walt Disney World Resort

Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated for Cast Members only

Unauthorized events, speeches, or use of any flag, banner, sign, or other material for commercial purpose or as part of a demonstration

Photography, videotaping, or recording in any activity for unapproved commercial purposes

Unauthorized solicitations of any kind, whether commercial, religious, educational or otherwise

Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls, or landings

Hanging any clothing towels bedding or other similar items over balconies at a Disney Resort hotel or from fire suppression sprinklers

Arguing with Disney Cast Members

Many Disney Guests have reported that Cast Members are seemingly “becoming ruder,” but that certainly hasn’t been helped by the fact that many Guests are arguing with Cast Members and not listening when asked to do something.

Please be aware that Cast Members are there to ensure Guests are always safe and that they are enforcing the rules and regulations set out by Disney. If you are unable to follow what you are told, Disney has the ability to remove you from that Parks. Please be sure to always be respectful to Cast Members.

Another issue for Guests recently has been the new Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems which were introduced last year. Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane were released last year to much criticism and frustration, leaving many Guests feeling confused by the service. In theory, this paid service should enhance Guests’ experience at the Parks, but in practice, it seemed just to be an expensive itinerary planner. These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

“The experience is a lot more stressful than it used to be,” User U/mrfrizz said. “I’m a software engineer who is always planning a Disney trip, and it’s difficult even for me to keep up. I can’t imagine how difficult it is for the average joe who brings his family for the first time. I don’t know how they do it. The mobile app is essential now, but it crashes and messes up all the time. The park hopper policy is confusing. Genie+, Individual Lightning Lane, and virtual queues add a whole new level to the stress of planning and increase the physical demands of rushing around to be on time for different windows. We just wrapped up a WDW trip, and it’s the first time I’m not sad to leave.”

While frustrations can abound and Disney Genie has been the source of some of those, Disney Guests should not take those frustrations out on Cast Members.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort in the future, please be sure to be respectful of both other Guests and Disney Cast Members.

What do you think of the incidents unfolding at Walt Disney World and Disneyland currently? Let us know in the comments!