Disney Guests Frustrated by Obvious Line Jumping Tactics

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many attractions that you won’t experience anywhere else.

With four distinct theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT– there is so much to experience with countless iconic attractions like Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world,” Haunted Mansion, Space Mountain, Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Spaceship Earth, Test Track, Splash Mountain, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Jungle Cruise, Toy Story Mania, and many others.

However, one thing that can put a damper on experiencing any attraction is the conduct of other Guests, in particular, line jumping.

A recent Reddit thread full of Disney Guests discussed line jumpers and what their punishment should be.

The thread was started by User u/NABDad and has since received hundreds of responses.

What’s a fair punishment for people who cut in line at Disney World?

User u/Truffles64 said there should be no warning for Disney Park line jumpers.

Punishment should be getting kicked out of the park.

User u/rodimus99 echoed those sentiments.

Personally, I would kick them out of the park. We all pay alot of money for our tickets. You can wait like everyone else. Related: Cast Member Speaks Out, Defends Disney Genie Amid Suspicions

User u/CrosbyOwnsOvie shared that they had experienced many times when one person from a large group pushes ahead and then the entire group cuts in line to catch up, rather than the one person coming back to be with their party.

There are some situations that are excusable, but some that are not. What I see, A LOT, is one family member running away from his group to get in line. Then I have to deal with 6-10 more people pushing past me to catch up. They always “have to get up there with my group!”, but why can’t the dolt that couldn’t wait for them to begin with go back to where THEY are? Just rude, entitled people.

User u/BobbyA523 said they experienced a Disney Guest at Expedition Everest in Disney’s Animal Kingdom jumped to the front of the line to find out they couldn’t bring an expensive drink with them that they had just bought.

One time I was waiting for Everest and a lady pushed past my group with a big expensive looking drink she just bought, needless to say she got what she deserved when she got to the front of the line and had to throw it away. We saw her arguing with the cast member about it when we got to the loading area

User u/Millenialmama727 said they were cut by a group of 10 people on their honeymoon, but didn’t say anything.

When I was on my honeymoon a group of literally 10 managed to cut in front of us without any cm noticing. I still to this day wish I would have said something.

User u/savdon shared a story where the Disney Cast Member handled a line jumping situation well.

When I was in line there was someone who was trying to get their friend in line with them (I usually don’t mind this because I understand people need to run to the restroom etc) but the CM saw them and they did a great job. They pulled the person to the side of the line and let the line keep moving while they waited. So they didn’t lose their spot, but they also didn’t hold up the line while trying to flag down their other person. However, I do loathe when one person waits in line and once they get close the rest of their giant family comes to join. I never say anything though, I avoid the confrontation.

Walt Disney World’s official rules and policy page reads:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive, or offensive behavior, jumping lines, or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running except in designated areas.

Disney Cast Members certainly work extremely hard to make sure that all Guests are treated fairly and that everyone follows the posted rules. If you are unable to comply with any of their rules, please do not show up to the Park.

What’s your worst line jumping experience at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments.

