Disney Parks Guests Have Mixed Reactions About Line Jumping

Line jumping has been a huge problem at Disney Parks recently, with Guests cutting in front of others in attraction queues to meet their party somewhere ahead in line. Though there are plenty of attractions at the Parks, there are often long lines for the more popular attractions, such as Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight. It is often frustrating for Guests who wait in these long queues to be cut in line by other people who don’t have to wait as long.

Guests have long debated whether this practice should be allowed at the Parks and if those jumping ahead in line have good enough reasons for doing so. Recently, Disney Parks-goers have been flocking to TikTok to share their experiences with line cutting, as well as their opinions on the topic, sharing scenarios that would be acceptable or frowned upon to cut ahead in line.

TikTok poster @stephdoestravel posted this video echoing many Guests’ frustrations, urging them to stop using one person as a placeholder in line.

However, some TikTok users have a different view of line cutting. For instance, user @kendras_adventures shared a TikTok explaining that line jumping is okay only if there are children or some adults that need to use the restroom, or if someone is getting water for their group, as hydration is critical when visiting the Orlando Parks in particular.

User @kittymahoney02 echoed this sentiment in her TikTok, explaining that she would never stop someone from line jumping, even if she doesn’t know the reason. She also shared a personal experience with a friend who had a medical emergency and how someone in her group jumped the line to get help from a cast member.

User @2foolishmortals shared in a TikTok that line jumping is unacceptable and preventable 99 percent of the time, and that the exception of 1 percent is when kids have to use the restroom.

In this TikTok, @2foolishmortals briefly mentioned the Disability Access System (DAS), which is designed for those with disabilities who can’t stand in long queues. However, she delves into the specifics of this system further in another TikTok.

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort outline the DAS policies specific to their Parks on their websites. These policies explain that DAS does not give Guests immediate access to attractions. Per Walt Disney World Resort,

DAS doesn’t provide immediate access to experiences, but rather allows Guests to request a return time for a specific experience that is comparable to the current standby wait. This allows the Guest using DAS to enjoy other experiences in the park instead of physically waiting in the standby line.

Both Disney World and Disneyland Resort include line jumping in their list of Guest courtesy rules. Per Disneyland Resort’s policy:

Please show common courtesy to fellow Guests and our Cast Members by not using profanity or engaging in unsafe, illegal, disruptive or offensive behavior, jumping lines or saving places in lines for others. For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running.

Have you ever seen anyone line cutting at the Disney Parks? What was your experience like?