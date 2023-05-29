Disneyland Has Officially Lost Its Magic, Called Consumerist Nightmare

According to a recent Guest report, you may want to reconsider your next trip to Disneyland Resort.

Amid increasing prices and frequent ride breakdowns, Disneyland Resort Guests say the magic is gone. First-time visitor u/silntseek3r recently shared their family’s unfortunate Disney experience on Reddit, arguing that there was almost none of the wonder they expected.

“I guess I was expecting… more magic?” they wrote. “I totally expected more characters around greeting people, more ‘experiences’ to be had and less consumerism and bad food. The rides were pretty great, but I guess I just thought it would be different… I know it’s gotten more expensive, but I guess I just don’t get all the hype. As I didn’t experience anything above and beyond.”

Disney Parks fans empathized with the Guests but argued that there’s still magic at Disneyland Resort.

“It really is the happiest place on earth for us,” said u/kindcheeto. “The giddiness you feel getting on the tram, then Walking down Main Street, Cast Members greeting you at rope drop, the sweet smell coming from the shops (even if it’s fake lol), the excitement of getting on your first ride all the way to knowing tiki room will be our last ride and we’ll enjoy a dole whip while singing ’at the tiki tiki tiki tiki roooom.’ We keep coming back for that feeling, that nostalgia.”

“Magic is in the sheer amount of flora and fauna throughout the parks,” u/DigDug_Doug argued. “Magic is in the music. Magic is in the looks on people’s faces when they see something for the first time. Not just kids but adults too. I have a hard time not cracking a huge smile when I see a full grown adult see a full size Millenium falcon for the first time and their jaw is dragging on the floor.”

There are as many accounts of extraordinary experiences at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and Downtown Disney as there are negative ones. The perfect Disney Parks vacation is the one you plan for your family in the best way for you!

Has Disneyland Resort lost its magic? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.