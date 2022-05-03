Disneyland Guest Finds Magical Surprise On Main Street, U.S.A.

When you think about the Disney Parks, you think of magic. But, most of us associate that magic with characters, nighttime shows, parades, Cast Members… everything that encompasses the Disney bubble. However, as any Guest can tell you, sometimes the most magical and memorable moments are brought to you by other Guests.

Social media has definitely changed the way Guests experience the Parks. Trends come and go, and while not all of them are positive, many recommend surprising others and spreading joy — whether through hiding painted rocks or giving away your Mickey Mouse balloon at the end of your vacation.

Recently, Reddit user u/UmbranMeme shared a heartwarming story about another Guest that made their night at Disneyland.

The user shares a photo of a Sadness figurine from the Pixar film Inside Out in a shiny envelope with a sticker that reads, “Yay! You found me!” The caption read:

To whoever hid this cutie on main street yesterday 5/2, thanks for making my night 🥰

Just last December, we shared the story of a Guest that serenaded others to pass the time while in a multi-hour long line for Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Florida.

When social media is full of stories about fights, ride malfunctions, and canceled vacations, it’s nice to be reminded that the magic is still alive and well in the Disney Parks.

More on Disney-Pixar’s Inside Out

If you have never seen Inside Out, the 2015 film stars Amy Poehler (Joy), Bill Hader (Fear), Lewis Black (Anger), Mindy Kaling (Disgust), and Phyllis Smith (Sadness).

The official Disney Movies description reads:

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

More on Disneyland

Disneyland in Anaheim, California, opened in 1955 and includes two theme parks: Disneyland Park and Disney's California Adventure.

Though it’s gone through hundreds of changes over the years, Disneyland is the original Disney Park and boasts a legacy unlike any other theme park. You can walk the same streets walked by Walt Disney and even take a peek above Pirates of the Caribbean to spot his old secret apartment.

It also hosts the infamous Club 33: an exclusive dining experience with a year-long waitlist and annual fees rumored to total tens of thousands of dollars.

Has another Guest ever made magic on your Disney vacation? Share your story in the comments.

