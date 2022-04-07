Disney Guest Dumps $20 Alcoholic Drink Into Trash Can.. For TikTok Video

TikTok has quickly become the latest social media phenomenon and remains one of the fastest apps growing in the world. As more users join the social media platform in attempt to become an influencer and “TikTok famous”, they are hopping on the latest trends and creating videos to get views.

We have seen Disney World Guests do unexpected activities, including jumping out of a moving vehicle on Living With the Land in an attempt to steal a cucumber. Please remember, Disney has strict rules and regulations in place to protect Guests, Cast Members, and the integrity of their parks.

Of course, jumping out of a moving attraction after being told to stay seated is extremely unsafe and a violation of the rules at Walt Disney World. Another rule indicates that stealing is also prohibited, which is another rule this Guest attempted to break. Depending on the scenario, a Guest can be removed from the park and even receive a lifetime ban for breaking the rules such as these.

Another recent event took place as more TikTok users performed an act in order to create a video for TikTok. This time, the Guest dumped a $20 drink straight into the garbage.

The Lapu Lapu is the only drink served at Disney World n a pineapple! It can be found at Tambu Lounge and consists of a blend of Myer’s Original Dark Rum and tropical fruit juices and is topped off with more rum. The drink costs $19.00 before tax.

One Guest decided to order the Lapu Lapu, and then dump it into the trash can as part of the TikTok trend, #nextmovechallenge. You can see the video below.

