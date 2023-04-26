Fans Slam Disneyland Over Increasingly Broken Rides and Lack of Maintenance

Inside the Magic has covered no shortage of Guest issues lately in regards to broken attractions and animatronics, Guests getting stuck on rides, and a variety of other problems the Disney Parks seem to be facing. People have taken to social media to complain about the issues they faced and wonder at the state of Disneyland recently.

A recent Reddit thread did just that, with the original poster describing at least five instances where they and their family either got stuck on a ride or found out a ride was down as they heading toward it. They mention Splash Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, Rise of the Resistance, and Toy Story Mania as the rides they had issues with. “Why is this happening so much? Did we just get unlucky and this doesn’t happen to most people?” they ask.

While several of the comments commiserated with the OP, the two top comments gave their personal explanations of why it’s been so bad lately. u/randerso starts by saying they had a similar experience recently. “Yesterday DCA had 14 percent unexpected downtime across all rides. Out of curiosity, I checked the same date for pre pandemic years. Downtime was around 2-5 percent. So it’s a huge difference,” they claim, suggesting that Disney could be “skimping on park maintenance” or attributing it to the power issues Disneyland had last week.

According to u/DuePatience, they had recently talked with a mechanic Cast Member who claimed that Disneyland is overworking their maintenance crews while trying to reduce spending on labor and workforce. This is leading to callouts, burnout, and a decrease in efficiency and attention, leading to more attraction issues and downtime.

Other commenters expressed their frustration that the price of Park tickets is at an all-time high but the maintenance and upkeep that sets the Disney standard is so lacking. It’s unfortunate that Disneyland seems to have had a string of bad luck recently with the power issues, ride downtimes, and Fantasmic! fire. Hopefully it’s not the new normal and Disneyland is able to get everything back to the level of Guest expectations that they’ve had for decades.

What do you think of the recent issues at Disneyland? Share your thoughts in the comments below!