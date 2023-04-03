Disney Speaks Out on Guest Complaints as Magic Kingdom Becomes Unavailable

Disney vacation planning can be a minefield. It’s an Olympic sport that even the most diehard and seasoned travelers can trip up over, and the hurdles seemingly keep on coming. Now, as Walt Disney World’s most popular theme park becomes unavailable, The Walt Disney Company has spoken out on Guest complaints.

Walt Disney World Resort’s (Orlando, Central Florida) 50th anniversary celebrations, The World’s Most Magical Celebration, ended on March 31, 2023. The occasion came at a time when the Florida theme parks were going through immense change.

Disney World, once the land of unlimited Park entry and free FastPasses, now requires Guests to pre-select their chosen theme park destination for each day of their vacation, as well as charges them to access attractions through the Lightning Lane — Disney World’s FastPass+ entrance replacement.

These elements, teamed with things like virtual queues (which have two daily drops but different rules for each time), have caused the Disney Parks experience to become a more challenging part of vacation planning.

The Park Pass reservation system isn’t going anywhere soon. The process, which requires Guests with a valid ticket, is completed by Guests ahead of their visit to the Disney Resort, which means they must enter that Park before going elsewhere. Then, from 2 p.m., the Guest can utilize the Park Hopper function to head wherever they wish.

So with virtual queues and Park Passes, Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane, four theme parks and two Disney water parks, Guests making a start on their Disney vacation planning journey may have no idea where to start. And it seems Disney has noticed.

In a response to CNBC ,which collated many disgruntled Parkgoers’ planning woes, Disney spokesperson Avery Maehrer said:

“We are always listening to our guests and continue to make updates to improve their experience, which includes rolling out new ways to make planning easier and simpler, now and into the future.”

Disney does have tools in place, such as planDisney, that help Guests with their vacation planning questions. But that does not alter the day-to-day troubling experiences that Guests report week in and week out. Just recently, one Disney Guest said “never again” after Genie+ and other planning elements significantly disrupted their vacation. And this wasn’t the first response like that, either. In fact, the contention over the continuation of the 2 p.m. Park Hopper rule has long been debated; for Annual Passholders, there was a win, though, as these Guests can now enter a Disney World Park without a reservation as long as they visit after 2 p.m.

The comments from Maehrer come as Disney moves out of the busy Spring Break period, the same period that Orlando International Airport had record numbers of travelers. However, they also come at a time when Disney World’s most popular theme park, Magic Kingdom Park, is unavailable for many Guests.

At the time of publication, theme park reservations for Magic Kingdom are unavailable for eight days straight. From April 3 through April 10, Magic Kingdom is fully booked for Park Passes, meaning Guests currently without won’t be able to visit the theme park at rope drop, but they would be able to after 2 p.m. as long as they have checked into their booked Park for the day first.

Disney continues to evaluate Guest experience, but the consistent element has always been that reduced Guest capacity and a controlled Guest capacity are the best for everyone. With Bob Iger now back at the helm after replacing former CEO Bob Chapek last November, only time will tell if more changes to ease the Disney vacation planning process will come into effect.

