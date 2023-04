Have you ever been stuck on a Walt Disney World or Disneyland ride? You might have missed an opportunity for some cash!

TikToker @thee.studentt_ recently got stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park and shared her experience in a short video:

“We taking Disney to court,” she wrote in the caption.

Though this TikToker was likely joking, it wouldn’t be the first time a Guest filed a lawsuit against Disney! Magic Key Pass holders sued The Walt Disney Company last year for falsely advertising that the Dream Key had no block-out dates. The plaintiffs argued that because Park Reservations were available for single-day ticket Guests but not Dream Key holders, the Disney Park was unofficially blocking-out Passholders.

Another family sued the Southern California Disney Park because they claimed Disney Cast Members laughed at their family member instead of helping her off The Jungle Cruise. The woman later passed away due to an infection caused by one of the surgeries to repair her injury from falling off of the Disneyland ride.

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

This classic Disneyland Park dark ride has changed over the years, but its spirit of adventure remains. “Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels,” reads the official Disneyland ride description.

“Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, ‘Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’ Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils.”

Have you ever been stuck on a Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure ride? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.