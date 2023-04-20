Disney Park Incident Causes “Mayhem,” Guests Trapped in Massive Backup

A massive theme park error has essentially shut down the Disneyland Resort, keeping Guests from entering the Park.

A system error has resulted in ticket scanners not working at the entrance of both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. This has left hundreds of Guests stuck outside the gates of the Disneyland Resort in California.

Several Guests shared photos and videos of the incident online, some of which are linked down below:

@FrshBakedDisney ticket scanners down. At DCA and DL. Esplanade is mayhem.

The computers are down at the main gate for both parks. Bring patience if you’re on the way to Disneyland right now. No one is going in at the moment. #disneyland #DisneylandResort #Disney100 #happiestplaceonearth

This is a developing story. Stay tuned here for more details!