Disney to Drop All COVID-19 Vaccination Requirements

Everyone knows that a “Disney vacation” usually involves the theme parks and resorts. From Disneyland to Walt Disney World, Guests will discover hundreds of rides, attractions, and magical experiences. However, Disney has its hand, or glove, in more than just the theme park industry.

Disney also owns and operates several cruise ships with its Disney Cruise Line as well as water parks, shopping centers, golf courses, and so much more. However, for those looking to embark on a truly unforgettable journey, Disney also has you covered with its Adventures by Disney branch of travel.

Adventures by Disney allows Guests to explore the globe with the very best in terms of service and atmosphere. Disney currently engages in over 40 different adventures which span seven continents.

Guests traveling with Adventures by Disney have been required to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines and rules, including being up to date on their vaccinations. However, according to the official website, these requirements will be lifted completely starting June 1, 2023.

Vaccinations are still recommended for Guests.

Date of Departures U.S. Domestic Land International Land River Cruises, Private Adventures Expedition Cruises Departures through April 30, 2023 No vaccination required All Guests (regardless of age) must be fully vaccinated All Guests (regardless of age) must be fully vaccinated All Guests (regardless of age) must be fully vaccinated Departures commencing May 1, 2023 No vaccination required 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated No vaccination required 12 years and older must be fully vaccinated Departures commencing June 1, 2023 No vaccination required No vaccination required No vaccination required No vaccination required

At the bottom of the website page, there is a note issued by Disney which reads as follows:

NOTE: Adventures by Disney strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at the time of travel including a COVID-19 booster shot, if eligible. For international trips, destination and local laws may still require vaccinations. Guests who are not considered fully vaccinated may be prevented from entering certain destinations. Destinations and local laws that require vaccinations may have different requirements and definitions of what constitutes full vaccination and my change those requirements on short notice. This may include requiring additional wait time after the full series of doses and a booster before considering someone fully vaccinated. Guests will continue to be required to comply with any destination and trip-specific vaccination requirements, including those required by our cruise operators.

One of the most recent additions to Adventures by Disney line came last year with the reveal of “Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure Experience.” This 24-day experience takes Guests to all Disney Parks and Resorts around the world as they travel aboard a private jet. The price comes out to $110,000 per Guest, indicating this experience will not be available for most people.

