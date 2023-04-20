Universal Attraction to Close For Good, Changes Already Made

Ahead of an iconic attraction’s permanent closure in Orlando, Universal has already begun making major changes.

The Universal Orlando Resort is home to some incredible attractions, some of which Guests consider to be the best in the country. Rides like Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Jurassic World VelociCoaster are as impressive as they are thrilling and have been big successes for the Resort.

However, Universal Orlando is also home to a few less-intense attractions, one of which will be closing very soon.

It was revealed to us last week that Poseidon’s Fury would be closing permanently in May of 2023. This attraction can be found at Universal’s Islands of Adventure and has been operating since 1999. Guests were shocked to hear the news, with the closure seemingly coming out of nowhere. To make matters more confusing, the attraction had recently been refurbished.

The attraction will officially lose on May 9, but Universal has already begun the process. Posieodn’s Fury showtimes have been cut ahead of its permanent closure.

Universal Orlando describes the attraction as an “Explosive Undersea Adventure.”

Of course, there’s plenty to be excited about at the Universal Orlando Resort, especially with Epic Universe on the way. This new addition to the already-massive Universal Orlando Resort will be bringing several new rides, attractions, and experiences, all stemming from Universal’s iconic list of properties and franchises.

The new land will feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, a Mario-centric area that first opened at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood. Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025, and we could not be more excited.

