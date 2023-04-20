Beloved Disney Ride Closed For Nearly 2 Years Returning Very Soon

One of the most popular and iconic Disney theme park attractions is still closed during an extensive refurbishment.

The Disney Parks and Resorts are filled to the brim with iconic rides and attractions. From Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight to Pirates of the Caribbean and Space Mountain, Guests are sure to enjoy a classic experience around every corner. However, adrenaline junkies aren’t totally out of luck, with Walt Disney World offering several thrilling rides as well.

Rides like Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom or Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster are incredibly exhilarating, offering high speeds, sudden drops, and quick turns.

However, Disney’s most iconic attraction moves at about one mph.

“it’s a small world” is a theme park attraction that nearly everyone knows about. Sure, Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion are popular, but everyone knows the infamous “it’s a small world” song.

The ride can be found at the Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Unfortunately, the ride has experienced extended downtime at its Paris location, but we have an update.

The ride closed to Guests visiting Disneyland Paris all the way back on November 29, 2021, and has been offline ever since. This marks an almost two-year-long closure, something that is not very common for any ride at Disney, let alone one of the most popular.

As you can see in the photo shared below, the attraction’s refurbishment is finally nearing completion:

[Aerial Views] It’s a Small World #DisneylandPark – April 19th, 2023 Closer look at the current state of It’s a small Wolrd long refurbishment: Everything seems almost ready for the soft openings (starting May 3rd).

“it’s a small world” is set to finally reopen at the Disneyland Paris Resort on May 5, 2023, with previews starting on May 3. We can’t wait for this beloved attraction to finally return to the Disneyland Park in Disneyland Paris.

What’s your favorite classic Disney ride? Stay tuned here for more Disney theme park news!