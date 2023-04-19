Universal Attraction Completely Closed-Off, Unavailable to Guests

A popular place to take photos and explore has been closed off at the Universal Orlando Resort unexpectedly.

Recently, we noticed an area is now boarded off completely to Guests.

At Universal Islands of Adventure, Guests will find Marvel Superhero Island. The architecture and theming of Marvel Superhero Island are like a comic book that came to life. Guests will find all sorts of classic Marvel characters throughout the land. Unfortunately, part of this area is now boarded up, as you can see below:

The Marvel Meteor Shards At Marvel Superhero Island Are Behind Walls.

The Marvel Meteor Shards At Marvel Superhero Island Are Behind Walls. pic.twitter.com/BEpRk7M8NR — Universally Addicted (@UniversallyAdd) April 18, 2023

The Marvel Metero Shards installation is now completely off-limits to Guests visiting Superhero Island. The sign on the construction walls indicates this attraction is being refurbished in some way, though we are not entirely sure how.

