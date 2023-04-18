Iconic Universal Attraction Not Closing Despite Major Overhaul

One iconic Universal Studios attraction is reportedly safe despite extensive changes happening all around it.

Yesterday, Inside the Magic reported on some drastic changes happening over at the iconic E.T. Adventure at the Universal Orlando Resort. Despite using some of the greater theme park rides and attractions in the country, the E.T. Adventure has had a very special grip on Guests since it first opened in 1990.

The attraction is a fantastic dark ride that harkens back to the olden days of the Universal Orlando Resort. This is why we were so worried to see that walls had gone up around the attraction and several elements had been cut from the ride. However, everything seems to be all good, with construction being the reason everything is so janky.

According to reporter Scott Gustin, the work being done over at the former site of Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone is the culprit of all these changes. This kid-focused land closed earlier this year to make way for new and exciting things that have yet to be revealed by Universal.

The Woody Woodpecker KidZone housed multiple attractions such as Fievel’s Playland, the titular Woody Woodpecker’s Nuthouse Coaster, Curious George Goes to Town, DreamWorks Destination, and Shrek and Donkey’s Meet & Greet. It’s rumored that this area will focus on newer Universal properties like Illumination’s Minions.

This isn’t the only place Universal Orlando is expanding upon, with an entirely new third Park currently being constructed called Epic Universe. This will act as Universal Orlando’s “third gate” and will include dozens of rides, attractions, and fun experiences for Guests to enjoy. Most notably, the new Park will feature its own version of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD as well as a new expansion of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Epic Universe is slated to open in the summer of 2025.

Have you been to Universal Studios recently? Do you prefer it or Disney World?