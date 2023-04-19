Disney Closes Off Theme Park Area After Dangerous Activity

Following a few issues at the Park, Disney has taken a few measures to ensure Guests do not put themselves in danger.

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, is an incredible place to visit. No matter how old you are, you’re bound to find some fun and magic when you enter “The Happiest Place on Earth.” Recently, the Resort got even happier, with Disney overhauling its Toontown area.

Guests will now notice several visual upgrades as well as new theming. The largest element of this remodel was the addition of a new ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This trackless dark ride first opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World and has been a big hit at both Resorts.

Guests will also notice several new installations and theming that tie the whole land together, like Goofy’s House.

Unfortunately, some Guests have not been too kind to the area, with several displays and props already becoming damaged. Some items were even stolen inside the actual queue for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, something that is strictly against Disney’s rules.

The most worrying issue the land has encountered involved children climbing on fake rocks and other parts of structures. Inside the Magic reported on this issue back when it happened, and it seems Disney took note.

Guests will now notice several fences blocking off certain areas, as you can see below:

I don’t think these rocks were accessible before; and yeah they look temping to climb, so in comes the barrier

I don’t think these rocks were accessible before; and yeah they look temping to climb, so in comes the barrier 😕 pic.twitter.com/gJPHxEyC0w — Sammyland (@Sammyland6) April 19, 2023

The last thing Disney wants is for Guests to injure themselves at its theme parks. Hopefully, this is enough to deter Guests from climbing and putting themselves in danger.

In other news, both the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are celebrating 100 years of magic for The Walt Disney Company. This exciting milestone will bring in several new pieces of merchandise, food, snacks, beverages, and theming to the Resorts.

Have you visited the new Toontown area at Disneyland?