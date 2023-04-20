Beloved Franchise Vanishes From Disney’s Streaming Service

A beloved film franchise has been wiped from Disney’s streaming service, leaving us wondering what happened.

Few film franchises are as beloved or well-known as the Home Alone series. The original movie was released all the way back in 1990 and has become a classic, not only for Christmas time but all year al-year-round. The first film shot Macaulay Caulkin to stardom and quickly prompted the creation of a sequel.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York was released in theaters two years after the original and was another huge hit. Both films smashed the box office and made profits in the hundreds of millions. Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern both reprised their roles in the second film as “The Wet Bandits,” as did Catherine O’Hara and John Heard as Kevin’s parents. Even Donald Trump made an appearance in the film.

The films both offered a role to Macaulay Caulkin’s brother Kieran Culkin, who went on to star in the critically-acclaimed HBO series Succession.

Unfortunately, the first three films in the series, which now spans up to six feature films, are unavailable to watch on the streaming platform. Though there are six total films, the ones people truly remember are the first two.

The Walt Disney Company acquired the rights to Home Alone through the acquisition merger with 20th Century Fox, now called 20th Century Studios. The Home Alone series was rebooted shortly after this merger with an entirely new cast featured in Home Sweet Home Alone (2021).

This is a common occurrence on streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and HBOMax, but we have to say we’re disappointed to see the films vanish from Disney+. Hopefully, they return very soon!

