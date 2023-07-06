Disney World Not Patriotic Enough, July 4th Guests Say

Walt Disney World Resort pulled out all the stops for Independence Day on Tuesday. But some Guests felt it wasn’t enough.

Crowds were moderate as the heat scorched Guests at Disney Springs, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. But Magic Kingdom Park remained crowded as ever for its Fourth of July fireworks and Air Force flyover.

Despite low attendance, EPCOT offered its own July 4 fireworks, remarkable Voices of Liberty performances, and meet & greets with Mickey Mouse, Goofy, Donald Duck, and other Disney characters in patriotic garb. But many Guests were disappointed.

TikToker @thehouseofmousehusband shared a few statements he overheard from EPCOT Guests on July 4:

“I’m going to need to see more red, white, and blue, stat,” one Guest said.

“I wish somebody would start a USA chant right now,” another declared.

“I think for July 4, they should shut the whole World Showcase down and just highlight the American pavilion,” one Guest suggested. “Go, America!”

Another Guest joked that they were “so American” that they’d only eat at The Reagle Eagle Smokehouse for lunch and dinner on Independence Day.

EPCOT celebrates American history daily at the American Adventure pavilion in the World Showcase. The pavilion offers funnel cakes, turkey legs, and Quick Service barbeque alongside the gorgeous melodies sung by the Voices of Liberty choir.

At Magic Kingdom Park, Guests can step into American history in Liberty Square. This themed land isn’t all about the Haunted Mansion – it’s filled with nods to the American Revolution and is home to the Hall of Presidents, the only Disney Parks attraction that gets updated every four to eight years! The original Central Florida Disney Park also hosts a daily Flag Retreat on Main Street, U.S.A. Each day, one veteran is selected to take part in this patriotic ceremony.

