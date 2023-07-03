Magic Kingdom Totally Sold Out, Disney Locks Guests Out

One of the most iconic and popular theme parks on earth has just sold out. Check it out here at Inside the Magic!

From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom, the massive Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is filled to the brim with incredible experiences. Guests can enjoy dozens of classic rides and attractions as well as some delicious food and amazing live entertainment.

Over the years, the Resort has changed quite a bit, with several new rides popping up recently. EPCOT is now home to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, a thrilling roller coaster that pits Guests son a missing to, well, “guard the galaxy.”

The other newest attraction at Walt Disney World can be found at Magic Kingdom, right next to Space Mountain.

TRON Lightcycle/Run opened earlier in 2023 and has proven to be incredibly popular among Guests. Magic Kingdom is, of course, the most visited theme park on earth, and with new rides and attractions like this, crowds only get bigger.

This is especially true for holidays and special limited-time events. As of now, Magic Kingdom is now completely sold out for the Fourth of July, indicating there are quite a few Guests wanting to spend the holiday weekend at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” Crowds at Disney World are nothing new, but it’s shaping up to be quite crowded this weekend.

There’s no doubt new rides like TRON Lightcycle/Run is drawing new and veteran Guests into the Parks.

July 4, 2023, is completely unavailable for all types of tickets, including Annual Passes. At this time, all three other Parks are available to book and reserve.

Are you visiting Walt Disney World soon? What’s your favorite theme park at Disney World?