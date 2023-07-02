Disney Makes Major Change to Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Character

Guests have noticed that there’s been a change to one character at one of Disney’s most iconic and influential theme park attractions.

From Peter Pan to Cinderella, Guests will find dozens of iconic and classic Disney rides represented throughout each and every theme park. This is especially true at Walt Disney World, with four massive theme Parks allowing for so many opportunities to spot all your favorite characters.

Of course, one of the coolest parts about the Disney Parks is the rides themselves. From roller coasters like Space Mountain and Matterhorn Bobsleds to slower adventures like Haunted Mansion and “it’s a small world,” Disney has no shortage of incredible rides and attractions.

However, none of Disney’s rides truly compare to the legendary nature of Pirates of the Caribbean.

There may not be a more iconic and infamous theme park attraction than Pirates of the Caribbean. From Disneyland and Walt Disney World to Shanghai Disney and Tokyo Disney, this ride can be found practically everywhere. Of course, this ride can also be found at the Disneyland Paris Resort in Chessy, France.

This version of the ride is pretty similar to what Guests will see in America. However, this version recently reopened following a lengthy refurbishment.

Pirates of the Caribbean closed on June 4, 2023, at the European Resort, reopening to Guests on June 30. Now that the ride is back, we’ve noticed a few changes.

One of the most noticeable changes on the ride involves the infamous skull character at the end of the ride.

The voice has changed, as you can see in a video from DLP Report (@DLPReport):

🔧 The voice of the skull at the end of Pirates of the Caribbean has been changed……. pic.twitter.com/1894bPQYy4 — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 1, 2023

As you can see (and hear), the voice of the talking skull character has been changed. This skull can be seen at various other Pirates rides. We don’t know why Disney decided to make this change.

Pirates of the Caribbean opened in 1983 in Adventureland at Disneyland Paris and has remained quite popular ever since.

Disneyland Paris is also now the home of The Avengers and other iconic Marvel characters at its new Avengers Campus location. This Marvel-themed land operates identically to the one found at the Disneyland Resort, allowing Guests to live out their own superhero adventures alongside Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Black Widow.

