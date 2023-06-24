Apple TV’s ‘Silo’ Renewed as Disney Cuts Content

Amid a battle for streaming supremacy, Apple TV renewed Silo in a bid to claim the dystopian audience. The update comes as Disney cuts content en mass, alongside other big names like Paramount and Hulu.

Silo Renewed as Disney Cuts Content

The show Silo quickly received acclaim for its clever take on humanity through the lens of a (maybe) experiment. As Disney cuts content, Apple took a different road and renewed Silo for a second season.

The controversy and the cuts mean Disney is losing out on streaming opportunities. Supply and demand reign supreme in the land of entertainment. When Disney cuts content, consumers go elsewhere to get quality. That means a whole crowd is looking forward to Silo‘s next season.

Clearly, a streaming war is in the works, leaving fans wondering where to turn for quality and quantity. Apple TV isn’t sure, but it’s capitalizing on changes as Disney cuts content to preserve its stock prices. Disney+ is no stranger to issues, with a class action lawsuit against them gaining traction. To be fair, Apple TV+ has been in the hot seat before.

Silo Burns Books While Disney Burns Content

Silo’s final episode of its premier season was successful enough to inspire a new season, even as a host of companies like Disney and Paramount are dropping content like its hot. Speaking of, the show’s finale included a good old-fashioned book-burning scene. It highlights the rampant censorship in the world, even bringing Disney under fire.

The show’s premise is that the residents are in a Silo where they ‘see’ the world through screens. Residents can leave to ‘clean.’ They can never return. Season one saw significant reveals of the mayor’s corruption, the question of ‘The Pact,’ and the censorship in the Silo.

Fans are running rampant with theories about Silo and other series. Why does no one ever return? Is there some sort of gas in the suits when they go clean? What actually lies outside the Silo? Its closing statement, “The display is a lie,” leaves plenty to be discovered, especially with the real-life censorship in today’s world.

