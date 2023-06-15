Disney Axes Major Movies in Historic Content Loss

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t quite measured up to the standards that many fans have established in its last few entertainment endeavors.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) was a major success at the box office, and both Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (2023) and The Little Mermaid (2023) followed up with solid numbers, as well, but most everything else that has been produced in the last year has been met with controversy. Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), which was released in the summer of 2022, was supposed to be a major attraction at the box office. Instead, due to a number of reasons, the film fell flat at the box office, plummeting well behind the competition in Universal’s Illumination Studios’ Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

If that weren’t enough, Walt Disney Animation’s Strange World was even worse at the box office, performing historically badly. The film brought in just $73.6 million, losing Disney nearly $200 million in the process. But, it hasn’t just been the box office that has hurt the company.

Disney+ streaming numbers have been a concern, and the company’s latest earnings report showed a significant loss in the entertainment industry. As a matter of fact, many industry insiders have noted that if it weren’t for the Parks & Resorts Division— which have continued to be solid– the company would be in a major hole. Even so, Disney has laid off thousands of workers as a result of its cost-cutting measures, and cutting its workforce was just the beginning.

As a way to save costs and to make up for its loss in subscribers, the company has begun purging its own content. Dozens of titles have already been removed from Disney+ in an effort to save on licensing fees, and there are rumors that another purge could be coming soon. In addition, Hulu removed several shows from its library. Disney announced that Hulu would be dissolving later this year and coming under the Disney+ umbrella.

Now, major movies are being cut from Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company has made the decision to remove three movies from Hulu as a way to save more money on licensing fees. The movies include Darby And The Dead (2022), Rosaline (2022), and The Princess (2022). All three of these titles debuted on Hulu last year but did not have a large viewership.

In addition, three content specials have been removed: ABC’s Queen Family Sing-Along, The Bomber, and Together as One.

What do you think of this Disney content purge? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!