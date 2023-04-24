Disney World Censors Attraction Following Backlash

A Walt Disney World Resort attraction has been censored following backlash.

Disney World Guests who visit Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are, for obvious reasons, fixated on the rides. Attractions like Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and Pirates of the Caribbean are on the “must-visit” list for every Disney Park Guest, but there’s so much to enjoy outside of the rides, as well.

There are plenty of stunning entertainment offerings, like the Festival of Fantasy Parade, Happily Ever After, EPCOT Forever, The Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Beauty and the Beast: Live On Stage, and much more.

One of the most popular shows, of course, is the nighttime spectacular that can only be experienced at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Of course, we’re talking about Fantasmic!

The show just reopened last year after more than two years closed. When it reopened, there were many changes, including the addition of Moana and Elsa, as well as the removal of a scene from Pocohantas.

But, there was another change that was made that many Disney World Guests haven’t picked up on. During the Mulan scene, we can now hear the music used from the hit song “Be a Man” has actually censored out the words “be a man.”

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular at the Disney theme parks, including Disneyland in California, Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida, and Tokyo DisneySea in Japan. The show combines live performers, fireworks, water effects, and music to tell the story of Mickey Mouse’s dreams and nightmares. The show features characters from classic Disney films, including The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, The Lion King, and more. Fantasmic! is known for its elaborate special effects, including massive animatronic creatures and a giant, dancing dragon.

Just recently, the Fantasmic! show at Disneyland Park was shut down after a massive fire engulfed the giant dragon during Saturday’s performance. The show in Disneyland is slightly different than the one at Walt Disney World Resort. For now, Disney has not officially announced when the show will return, but it looks as if the theme park is planning a return for later this week.

