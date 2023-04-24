Damaged Disney Attraction Gets Major Update, Guests Saddened

A major update has been given on a damaged Disneyland Resort attraction.

Known as “The Happiest Place on Earth,” Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks in Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park that bring in millions of Guests each and every year.

The original theme park, Disneyland Park, is home to many iconic landmarks, including Sleeping Beauty Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. In addition, Disneyland Guests can enjoy plenty of unique and magical attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world”, Indiana Jones Adventure, Jungle Cruise, and others.

One of the most popular offerings at Disneyland is the nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! Unfortunately, a sad sight unfolded over the weekend when the dragon in the show went up in flames. The incident occurred when Mickey Mouse shot fire at the dragon, but something didn’t go right with the pyrotechnics, and a massive amount of flames engulfed the area.

The Orange County Fire Department responded to the incident, and the fire was contained with minimal damage and no reported injuries, but the area remains closed off, and major construction is happening.

The show has been closed down since, but Disney recently updated its website to give us an idea of when the show will return. For now, Disney has pegged Friday, April 28 as the date it aims to restart the show. The website has completely removed the show through Thursday, and this doesn’t guarantee that Friday will be the date of its return, as construction delays could mean the show doesn’t return until later.

For now, we should expect that even when the show does return, it will be back with more safety measures in place and pyrotechnics will likely be removed altogether.

Fantasmic! at Disneyland follows the story that, fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses, and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled, and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America.

When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections, and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

