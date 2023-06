Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are dream vacation destinations for families worldwide. They comprise six Theme Parks – Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disneyland Park, and Disney California Adventure – and two shopping/dining districts – Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. From thrilling rides to unique dining experiences, there’s something for every Guest!

But the perceived magic of the Disney Parks might not be as real as it seems. Amid declining Guest satisfaction reports, a former Disney Cast Member alleges that the company is censoring influencers and content creators it partners with for advertising. Jessica (@tremainetok) explained that the company blacklisted her and other Disney Parks aficionados after critiquing Disney Parks operations:

“Disney does not accept criticism, and I don’t presume that they ever will,” Jessica explained. “Every time you see a creator who is sponsored by Disney, offered a brand trip, or anything like that, you are essentially watching a Disney ad. All of their content hinges on Disney approving it.”

The former Disney Cast Member explained that while the company might not literally approve every piece of a creator’s content, they’ll swiftly revoke media partnerships with those that are too critical – even in non-sponsored posts.

“They don’t have to submit non-sponsored videos to Disney for approval, but if they post something that Disney takes issue with, they can pull future partnerships,” Jessica said.

While every company wants positive media coverage, the former Cast Member argued that Disney is the strictest. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood are happy to partner with creators that give honest and fair feedback.

“They have every right to take me off of that media list and refuse future partnerships with me,” Jessica said. “However, thankfully, Universal is a lot better about that kind of stuff. I have been allowed to be critical.”

“So when you see content creators out in the Park twirling in front of the castle, just remember that their content is not necessarily fully honest,” she concluded. “That doesn’t make them liars. That means that they are doing their job.”

