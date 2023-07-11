DeSantis Claims Most Disney Cast Members Agree with “Don’t Say Gay” Law

In an appearance on a conservative podcast, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis made the bold claim that most Disney Cast Members agree with him.

To say that the relationship between the Walt Disney Company and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is contentious is an understatement. The two sides have been going at each other ever since Disney spoke out against his Parental Rights in Education law, AKA “Don’t Say Gay.”

DeSantis’ feud with the company has continued, becoming a central part of his presidential campaign despite how other Republican figures, like Chris Christie and former President Donald Trump, have criticized his actions. However, his tune changed slightly this week when he claimed that Walt Disney World Cast Members and other Florida-based employees sided with him more than they sided with Disney.

DeSantis: Disney’s Agenda Enforced by a “Cadre of Woke Executives in Burbank”

In an appearance on The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed how the Walt Disney Company’s “woke agenda” is causing the company to get “Bug Light-ed.” While this claim is nothing new, what was surprising was his claim that most Disney employees side with him and the colloquially named “Don’t Say Gay” law.

“The sad part about it, guys, is when we were having this fight with Disney in 2022, most of the employees in their Orlando are Theme Parks, they agreed with us. I won Aceola County, the first time a Republican’s done in a generation, by 7%, which is where a majority of Disney’s employees live.

“So this is really a cadre of woke executives in Burbank trying to impose this agenda down on the rest of the company. I think it’s been catastrophic.”

To claim that Disney Cast Members is bold, to say the least, especially since the only reason former Disney CEO Bob Chapek spoke out against the law in the first place was because thousands upon thousands of these employees demanded that he say something. To think that these same people side with the Florida Governor is unlikely, to say the least.

