Fans Say That Disney Was Always “Woke”

Unless you’re lucky enough to live near a Disney Theme Park, then Mickey Mouse magic came by way of television and film—with a trip to Main Street, U.S.A. a hopeful dream. Amidst the ongoing political storm, fans are changing lenses by saying that Disney was always “woke.”

The Disney, the Fans, and the “Woke Wars”

The issue with words like “woke” is that they can actually backfire pretty easily. By creating division, it antagonizes those who, through the name, are accused of being “asleep.” Because of the urge to categorize in efforts to understand ourselves and the world better, people tend to associate—with confirmation bias moving in tandem.

It creates a sense of difference that directly opposes the “woke” concept, otherwise known as Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI). The Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years, and in that time, many die-hard fans believe that Disney was always “woke.”

Disney Was Always “Woke”

Citing the Disney Channel’s family programming, fans believe the company was always “woke” as it incorporated massive BIPOC representation in its content.

Sure, back in the early 1920s, there was less representation, but it was in the era of actual black-and-white film. Society progressed. So did the company. There remains a strong argument that Disney kept with the times (and even stayed ahead of them).

Fans who think Disney was always “woke” reference familiar classics like That’s So Raven, The Proud Family, and Lilo & Stitch. There were people of unnoticed gender diversity in episodes of Are You Afraid of the Dark and many of its other pieces.

Choosing Normativity over Woke Culture

If you forgot that there were members of the LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities, don’t worry. That’s actually a good thing. It means it was normalizing peoples’ existence while still calling attention to the systemic issues.

It continues to push forward, following cultural norms and how the world turns. With it comes the end of Splash Mountain and the creation of new material that promotes acceptance, like Elemental and The Little Mermaid. Ultimately, it’s up to the viewer to choose how to interpret the media.

What do you think? Was Disney always “woke,” or is it a fast-flash trend that will pass by the wayside? Share your take with us in the comments below!