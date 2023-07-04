Demolition Begins at Former Disneyland Location

It’s finally happening. Disney has begun demolition of one of its most controversial attractions in California.

Plenty of things change at the Disney Parks from time to time. However, no project has been as controversial and talked about as Disney’s decision to completely overhaul Splash Mountain.

Soon, Splash Mountain will become Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, offering Guests the chance to experience an entirely new story. This new attraction will feature the iconic Princess Tiana as Guests embark on a new story complete with animatronics, new things, and, of course, new music.

Since the original announcement, we’ve been looking at the work being done on both versions of Splash Mountain, with Disney recently beginning demolition in California.

Guests visiting Disneyland can now take a look at Splash Mountain and see scaffolding now covers the former attraction. A few photos of the demolition were taken by Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive), who shared their findings on Twitter:

The current state of Splash Mountain here at Disneyland. Demolition for Brer Fox’s tree is set to begin later this week #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld

— Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) June 27, 2023

Just like Walt Disney World’s version, the tree at the top of the mountain will soon be removed entirely:

Some closeups of the soon to be defunct tree on top of Splash Mountain. Definitely going to take some getting used to #SplashMountain #Disneyland #WaltDisneyWorld

— Splash Mountain Archives (@splasharchive) June 27, 2023

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is set to open sometime in 2024 in Magic Kingdom, the Walt Disney World Resort. At this time, we do not have an opening timeframe for Disneyland’s version.

The version of Splash Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland is expected to stay the same for the foreseeable future.

Will you miss Splash Mountain? Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?