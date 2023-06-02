Raven-Symone Controversy Startles Disney Fans

Raven-Symone controversy regarding her personal life as she stands in front of Disney 'Lion King' poster | Credit: Disney

A recent interview on “Howie Does Stuff” stirred up a major Raven-Symone controversy that left Disney fans in a state of shock. The Disney legend expressed her unique approach to maintaining safety and comfort in her personal relationship.

Because the topic relates to intimacy, naturally there are some mixed opinions out there. What it shows is just how much even the greatest Disney legends can crave privacy.

The actress is known for her role in That’s So Raven, a classic Disney Channel production. She later worked on other pieces, including PrankStars and an episode of Bill Nye the Science Guy. Throughout her stardom, she’s been an avid supporter of Pride, something that might ruffle some features.

The actress made some waves a few years ago, showing her LGBTQ+ pride and refusing to change the old character and instead have them remain canon. Simone notes her pride clearly and makes a clear line between character and reality.

Apparently, this barrier extends well beyond the screen and into her personal life. Now, the Raven-Symone controversy hit a whole new level right as June rolled around.

Recently, Symone divulged that every intimate partner in her life had to meet some specific criteria—legally, that is. Sure, it’s an old standard: never kiss and tell.

But Raven-Symone’s NDA takes the adage to a whole different level. The non-disclosure agreements date back to childhood friendships but grew further when she began to date.

Symone’s not the only one with a take on the NDA concept, as some cast members leak secrets openly. Conversely, others like Juliana Joel from Raven’s Home, emphasize safety for trans and other LGBTQ+ actors.

It might seem extreme, but the fact that there is a Raven-Symone controversy shows that the NDA does have merit. According to the actress, it’s all about finding the right moment.

And what might that moment be? Symone says it’s, “right before the naughty time comes.” The paperwork might shock fans, but it didn’t put off her now wife, Miranda. It goes to show, love finds a way.

What are your thoughts about the Raven-Symone controversy? Yay or nay on the NDA? Let Inside the Magic Know in the comments down below!