Former Cast Member Reveals Everything – Says ‘I Don’t Give a F***’ as He Gives Away Disturbing Disney Secrets

A Disney Cast Member recently revealed some pretty insane Disney secrets in a viral TikTok video that has been circulating the internet for over a week.

The TikToker also had some pretty harsh words for Disney after revealing everything.

A former Disney Cast Member revealed some pretty exciting and insane secrets on TikTok just last week. The person in question, @tcruznc, worked for Disney through the Disney College program in 2009. His TikTok account has over one million followers and over 23 million likes.

The former Cast Member started the video by mentioning how his statute of limitations “is up” and how his NDA (None Disclosure Agreement) was null and void, giving me the freedom to speak up and reveal it all in the video.

Being a former Cast Member of the Disney College Program, the TikToker has insight into what happens behind closed doors. He did not hold anything back in the video as he revealed some pretty interesting things.

In the video, he starts by mentioning how as a Cast Member at Magic Kingdom, you are “empowered” to create “magical moments” for Guests.

He goes on to explain these “magical moments” were meant to be for anyone who loses their food due to something out of their control, like a child getting their turkey leg taken away by a seagull.

But he continues to mention how instead of providing the right Guests with the right magical moments, he never witnessed this occur during his time at Magic Kingdom. However, he saw “hot girls” get special treatment like free food and cutting to the front of the lines for attractions.

Some of the other things he mentions in the nearly two-minute and thirty-second video are how the trach bins we see are not, in fact, regular trash bins but trash bins that open at the bottom to shoot the garbage down a shaft into what is called “the Ultilidor.”

Something else that caught my attention in the video was how if employees called in sick but attempted to gain entry into the Parks, Disney would know immediately. You would be fired for such behavior.

A haunting notion revealed in the video was how if anyone got to the point of dying within Disney property, Disney employees are meant to continue to keep you alive until you can be declared dead off-property. Chilling.

The video mentions quite a few other things that might ruin the magic for you, so be warned, you may look at Disney differently!

