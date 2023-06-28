Original ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor Will Appear in Live-Action Remake

The cast for the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is shaping up. The only original actors returning are Tia Carrere, who voiced Nani in the animated film but will return in a brand-new role—and Chris Sanders, who voiced Stitch/Experiment 626. However, another original actor has been revealed to appear in the live-action adaptation.

Disney has been on a roll with its live-action adaptations, and the media company has been pushing hard to cultivate more of its classic animations into successful adaptations. Dwayne Johnson is set to turn Moana into a live-action effort, though the film will also explore new actors in the place of those from the animated venture, apart from Johnson reprising his role as Maui.

Lilo & Stitch is following the same formula, as all new actors are being placed in the beloved roles from the animated film. For instance, newcomer Maia Kealoha will take on the role of Lilo, and Zach Galifianakis is either portraying Peakley or Dr. Juba.

Sydney Agudong will portray Nani, and her love interest David Kawena will be portrayed by Kaipo Dudoit. Interestingly, the original voice actor for David is Jason Scott Lee, who has revealed he will be part of the Lilo & Stitch live-action remake.

Jason Scott Lee Reveals His ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Cameo

Jason Scott Lee appeared on the Kyle Meredith With Podcast when he revealed that Disney called him to appear in the film. However, seeing him appear without being David Kawena might be weird. Though anyone would be upset watching their character be recast, Lee was delighted when he was called to appear. According to Lee:

“I got a little, small [part]. They threw me some bones, and I said, ‘Yeah, absolutely! In any capacity.’ I just wanted to be a part of it, so it’s a three-day cameo, and I think it will be fun. I’m playing the Luau manager. I get to see the kid that’s playing my character that I voiced, David. And I’ll get to see Lilo and I’ll get to see Nani, the new people, the actors that are playing them. So it’ll be fun.”

For those who may not remember, the Luau manager interacts with Lilo at the story’s beginning. Lilo is late and tries to bite one of the girls in the Luau class. Lee is set to take on that role, and it sounds like the part might be a bit more involved than just showing up in one scene, as he was on set for three days.

As mentioned above, Tia Carrere is returning as well. She voiced Nani in the animated venture but is now pivoting to a new role as Mrs. Keoka. The character is set to be another social worker that checks in on Lilo. The live-action adaptation has also recast Cobra Bubbles, which Ving Rhames initially voiced. Courtney B. Vance is now taking up that role.

Having both Tia Carrere and Jason Scott Lee appearing in the live-action remake does point to Disney being dedicated to showcasing a blending of the original animated film and live-action action venture. We are excited to see how this adaptation will play out, and we hope to see even more original characters reprise their roles.

