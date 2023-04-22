‘Stitch’ Creator & Voice Actor Set to Return for Live-Action Film

Stitch’s original voice actor and creator, Chris Sanders, is set to return for the live-action movie to voice the famous Disney character again.

Much news has been coming out regarding the upcoming live-action adaption of Disney’s Lilo & Stitch (2002): some good and some bad.

Some Not-So-Good News Regarding the Lilo & Stitch Live-Action Movie

When news broke out of the fan-favorite Disney movie receiving the live-action treatment, many folks were unhappy about the announcement.

Disney has rapidly released live-action adaptions left and right over the past years, angering Disney fans calling for original, family-oriented content.

In a recent turn of events, Disney decided to recast the actor who will portray David, as recently released images reveal that the actor, Kahiau Machado, used racial slurs on social media.

Stitch Is a Popular Disney Character

Through the years and since the release of Lilo & Stitch (2002), Stitch has become somewhat of a Disney icon.

At the Disney World Parks, Stitch is a popular character meet-n-greet where Guests flock to take photos and hug the adorable character.

Walt Disney World also created an attraction featuring the lovable alien in Stitch’s Great Escape, located inside the Magic Kingdom.

The film also got a short Disney animated series on the Disney Channel in 2003.

Stitch is the star of the movie and animated series. This makes the live-action movie that much more critical to get right. Otherwise, Disney will lose out on thousands of Stitch fans worldwide.

Thankfully, we got the news that the original Stitch voice actor is set to return to the live-action movie.

Chris Sanders to Return for Live-Action Film

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Stitch’s original voice actor and creator, Chris Sanders, is in final negotiations to voice the beloved alien once again.

Sanders wrote and directed the original Disney animated movie alongside Dean DeBlois. Sanders also voiced the alien he created for the film in 2002.

The rumor of Sanders returning to voice Stitch has been around for years. Last year, in an interview with SYFY Wire last year, Sanders said Disney had not yet approached him for the upcoming live-action film.

But now, the rumors seem authentic as Disney and Sanders are finalizing their talks to have him return to voice the popular character.

With Fans eager for this movie to release, everyone is hoping that studio does right with the actors, director, and of course – CGI since Stitch was an alien from outer space.

What do you think? Are you excited about the live-action remake of Lilo & Stitch? Are you worried about the CGI for the movie and how Disney will make Stitch live-action?

Let us know in the comments below!